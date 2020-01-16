5 countries demand compensation from Iran

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Canada, Afghanistan, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Ukraine demand compensation from Iran for downing the airplane, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of Canada François-Philippe Champagne announced, presenting the results of the meeting with the representatives of the mentioned countries.

Earlier, he had informed that the mentioned countries have established a special group, which will inform the relatives of the victims about the reasons of the tragedy and provide necessary assistance.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan