YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan is holding a meeting the members of "My Step" faction of Yerevan City Council.

ARMENPRESS reports the meeting takes place at Yerevan City Hall.

Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan met Nikol Pashinyan near the building of the City Hall. Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan also participates in the meeting.

