Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 January

PM Pashinyan meets with members of "My Step" faction of Yerevan City Council

PM Pashinyan meets with members of "My Step" faction of Yerevan City Council

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan is holding a meeting the members of "My Step" faction of Yerevan City Council.

ARMENPRESS reports the meeting takes place at Yerevan City Hall.

Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan met Nikol Pashinyan near the building of the City Hall. Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan also participates in the meeting.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration