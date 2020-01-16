Russian PM candidate Mishustin vows changes in new Cabinet

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Head of Russia’s Federal Tax Service Mikhail Mishustin, whom Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed as a candidate for the position of prime minister, has said at a meeting with the United Russia faction at the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) that some changes are planned in the new government, a source at the faction’s meeting told TASS news agency.

“Mishustin said that there would be some changes in the government, without providing further details”, the source said.

On January 15 the Russian government announced its resignation shortly after President Vladimir Putin delivered his annual state-of-the-nation address.