Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-01-20

YEREVAN, 14 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 479.39 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.90 drams to 533.61 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 7.81 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.28 drams to 621.82 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 55.53 drams to 23888.21 drams. Silver price up by 1.10 drams to 277.2 drams. Platinum price up by 124.23 drams to 15058.25 drams.

 




