FIFA President invites head of Football Federation of Armenia to Zurich

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated President of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) Armen Melikbekyan and new members of the FFA Executive Committee, the FFA told Armenpress.

The FIFA President also invited Armen Melikbekyan for a meeting at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich.

“Dear President,

Accept my warmest congratulations and best wishes on your election as the FFA President during the Federation’s extraordinary meeting on December 23, 2019.

Your knowledge, management skills and experience as a former FFA Secretary General, undoubtedly, will contribute to the development of this beautiful game in your country. You can always rely on my personal assistance and FIFA support for fulfilling this goal. The doors of FIFA are always open to you for discussing any issue relating to the development and management of football.

I would like to invite you to Zurich in the near future.

I would be glad if you convey my congratulations also to the new members of the Executive Committee.

I wish you and your team success to overcome all challenges and I hope that we will meet again soon”, reads the FIFA President’s letter.

Edited and translated by AnetaHarutyunyan