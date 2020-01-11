Slovakia’s Public RTVS refers to works of Armenian painter Suren Mesropyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Young painter Suren Mesropyan presented his individual exhibition in the capital of Slovakia Bratislava on January 9.

In an interview with the correspondent of ARMENPRESS the painted said that the exhibition was headlined “Don Quixote is laughing”. The curators tried to put the emphasis on the artist's youth, romanticism and adventurism.

Mesropyan told that he moved to Slovakia in 2016 to travel and find inspiration for his art works. “This is my second individual exhibition here and I am mainly inspired by impressionism. I want to emphasize that painting has been my life since childhood and now I am getting more specialized. I use all the colors in my pieces, I have no favorite colors. I think each color has its uniqueness and is very influential. The important thing is what message the artist addresses in that particular color, what he sees and how he reproduces it”, Suren said.

Slovakia’s Public RTVS also covered Suren Suren Mesropyan’s exhibition, noting that he is promising and interesting artist. Suren Mesropyan detailed that art specialist, curator Luboslav Moza told the TV about their acquaintance. “He recalls that I sent my works to him via social networks, which he liked and assisted in the organization of the exhibition”, Mesropyan said.

Suren noted that travelling and getting acquainted with other cultures have a great impact on the world-view of an artist, but he assured that he will return to the Motherland. It’s possible he will hold an exhibition also in Armenia.

