Over 40 flights cancelled and delayed in Moscow’s airports

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. 5 flights were cancelled and 36 more were delayed in Moscow’s Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo airports due to bad weather conditions, RIA Novosti reported.

Cloudy weather is reported in Moscow today. Snowfalls are also possible in the Russian capital on January 11.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




