Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 January

Sargis Hayotsyan appointed chairman of Science Committee

Sargis Hayotsyan appointed chairman of Science Committee

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision according to which Sargis Hayotsyan has been appointed chairman of the Science Committee of the ministry of education, science, culture and sport.

The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration