Sargis Hayotsyan appointed chairman of Science Committee
YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision according to which Sargis Hayotsyan has been appointed chairman of the Science Committee of the ministry of education, science, culture and sport.
The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
