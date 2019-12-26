Death cases and incidents decline in Armenian Armed Forces

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Death cases and incidents in the Armenian Armed Forces have declined by 20% in 2019, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan told reporters at a press conference.

He said the number of servicemen applying to military hospitals declined by 7%, and the number of those applying to medical facilities decreased by 5%.

“These figures are a very important achievement for us. They were achieved thanks to the consistent preventive actions”, Artak Davtyan said.

He added that as of now 20% of the winter draft has been carried out. “As of this moment we received no serious complaints regarding the winter draft”, he added.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan