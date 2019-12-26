Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 December

You don’t have to spend holidays around depressive food tables, PM tells citizens

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. An unhealthy diet is not a least harmful thing than smoking in the modern world, PM Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting, addressing citizens ahead of New Year holidays.

“I’d like to call on our citizens, and I apologize for reserving such right onto myself, but I think you don’t need to force all guests to eat the pork roast, then to make them try everything on the table, moreover with an insulting logic – did we prepare this all to let it go bad?”

“We want people, housewives, not to spend the entire day on December 31st on making dolma or other processes. Because one ought to eat dolma and other meals when they are fresh. You can’t make food for 5 days in a single day, because in any case this is harmful. We force our family members – you must eat this too, this too, and that, the three-day old salad, the 4-day old blini, the 15 day-old pork roast….don’t do that. Prepare as much as it is consumable. You don’t have to spend the celebrations around depressive food tables,” Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




