“How Ancient Volcanoes Created Armenia’s Pink City” - Smithsonian Institution’s article


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. “As you approach the Armenian capital of Yerevan, you can look up and see Mount Ararat towering in the distance, casting its shadow on a city shrouded in pink. Yerevan has come to be known as Armenia’s Pink City for exactly this view”, official site of the Smithsonian Institution - one of the most biggest scientific-research and cultural centers of the US, writes, reports “Armenpress”.

The article entitled “How Ancient Volcanoes Created Armenia’s Pink City” says Yerevan’s color is brightest at sunrise and sunset and changes throughout the day based on where the sun hits it.

Jennifer Billock – author of the article, stated that Yerevan is one of the oldest inhabited cities in the world. “Yerevan’s unique building stone is actually lava rock, which bears various shades of pink, ranging from light pastels to bright with a hint of orange. Scientifically, it’s known as tuff, a rock made of compacted volcanic ash that was ejected from a vent during an eruption. Pink tuff is rare outside of the region and Yerevan is the only major city built out of this stone”, Jennifer Billock writes.



