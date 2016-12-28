Armenia in the list of preferred destinations of Robb Report magazine's editors

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Editors of the famous American Robb Report magazine identified 13 countries they would like to visit in 2017, reports “Armenpress”.

Armenia is included in the list of countries.

One of editors Anush Benliyan said she has long wanted to visit Armenia.

“I long to visit Armenia—where my roots and wanderlust meet—to discover everything from ancient ruins to a new Luxury Collection hotel, set to debut in the capital of Yerevan this summer. My first stop: the mountainous Syunik province, where the ninth-century Tatev monastery overlooks a vast abyss from its basalt-plateau perch”, she said as quoted by Robb Report.