Armenian President highlights alternative route to Upper Lars checkpoint at Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan gave a speech at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session on December 26, highlighting the creation of a separate transport route for EAEU member states in Upper Lars.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Serzh Sargsyan gave a speech at the session.

“Honorable Vladimir Vladimirovich, please, once again accept my condolences.

Our today’s meeting is a good opportunity to sum up the 2 years of operation of the Eurasian Economic Union, to point out our achievements, which, in our opinion, are not few. I think we should also pay attention to problematic issues which hamper the perfect operation of our common economic area.

Of course, it would be desirable that those issues were discussed with the participation of all our partners”, the Armenian President said.

Serzh Sargsyan presented his assessments over the Union’s current trends. He positively assessed the fact that the reduction rate of bilateral trade turnover gradually mitigates. President Sargsyan also highlighted the positive dynamics in industrial and agricultural spheres, hoping that the decisions taken on the medicines and medical products market, the liberalization of 20 service sectors until year 2025, as well as the concept on the creation of a single gas and crude market will show their positive impact in a short or medium term prospect. The President of Armenia also pointed out some other successful trends but at the same time spoke about negative ones. “The capacity of the Union in terms of reacting to social-economic challenges is still insufficiently utilized. As a result, the expectations of the business and citizens over the creation and operation of the Union, as well as the role of the Union in modernizing the economies and improving the lives of the citizens remains unimplemented”, Serzh Sargsyan said, adding that legislative basis of the Union need further elaboration. “Despite serious achievements, there are still numerous gaps”, he said.

The Armenian President also noted that the Armenian side sees two directions for Union. “The first one is the elimination of the remaining obstacles for the full liberalization of the “four freedoms” and the further integration within the Union. The second one is the maximally effective involvement of national economies in global trades. These two directions complement each other. It is apparent that without an effective cooperation within our Union, the positions of the Union will become weaker”, he said, highlighting the adoption of the customs code in this context.

Referring to digital economy, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan noted that the IT sector is a leading branch of economy in Armenia with much experience, which can be used for digitalization of economic branches when establishing the digital market of the Union.



“I would like to specially refer to the importance of a coordinated transport systems. It is a key issue for Armenia to ensure an unhampered connection with the EAEU member states. In the light of absence of land border with any of the EAEU member states, our trade is carried out through the territory of Georgia, Upper Lars checkpoint. But unfortunately, conditioned by a number of factors such as weather conditions or bureaucratic procedures, the normal operation of that checkpoint is systematically hampered seriously harming our economic entities. In this context, we attach great importance to the creation of a separate transport route designed for the transport vehicles of the EAEU member states, which will significantly ease the process of transportations”, Serzh Sargsyan stressed, adding that while choosing transport corridors or routes the priority should be given to those passing through the Member States.

Referring to the EAEU’s international role, President Sargsyan mentioned with satisfaction that the interest to the Union rises. “I would like to specially refer to EAEU-Iran cooperation. During the recent official visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Armenia, we discussed in detail the prospects of deepening trade and economic relations between Iran and the EAEU, including the issue of creating a free trade zone.



Particularly, the broad opportunities for a mutually beneficial cooperation were presented to the Iranian President.

The President of Iran showed interest in signing a temporary agreement that will lead to the creation of a free trade economic zone.

Armenia vigorously supports the negotiation process between the Eurasian Economic Commission and Iran aiming to reach the signing of the given agreement as soon as possible”, Serzh Sargsyan said and presented some other details of Sargsyan-Rouhani talks.

“I am convinced the EAEU has a promiosing future, which undoubtedly will serve the development of our economies and the welfare of our citizens”, Serzh Sargsyan concluded.













