Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani arrives in Armenia on official visit


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani arrived in Armenia on an official visit on December 21, press service of the Presidential administration told “Armenpress”.

President Sargsyan welcomed his Iranian counterpart at the Zvartnots International Airport. 



