Telegraph: Колин О'Брейди из США первым пересек Антарктиду без посторонней помощи
Американец Колин О'Брейди, преодолев за 54 дня почти 1,5 тыс. км, сумел первым без посторонней помощи пересечь Антарктиду. 33-летний уроженец Портленда (штат Орегон) опередил 44-летнего капитана британской армии Лу Радда. Как передает Арменпресс, об этом сообщает в четверг газета Daily Telegraph.
Последние 130 км О'Брейди преодолел одним броском, который затянулся на сутки. "Хотя последние 32 часа стали одними из самых сложных в моей жизни, они, честно говоря, были и одними из самых лучших моментов, которые я когда-либо испытал", - заявил американец.
Он стартовал 3 ноября с санями и снаряжением весом в 170 кг. Несколько раз, как вспоминает О'Брейди, он "хотел остановиться и прекратить переход". Так было 18 ноября, когда он проснулся и обнаружил, что вместе с санями засыпан снегом. В тот день он боролся со встречным ветром и преодолел лишь 48 км.
Лу Радд совершал переход в память о друге Генри Уорсли, который погиб в 2016 году недалеко от финиша в попытке покорить ледовый континент также без посторонней помощи.
Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First . 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous “Antarctica Ultramarathon” push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica’s land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I’m delirious writing this as I haven’t slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” - Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible