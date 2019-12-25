Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

Speaker files defamation lawsuit against activist Narek Samsonyan

Speaker files defamation lawsuit against activist Narek Samsonyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan has filed a defamation lawsuit against Narek Samsonyan, an activist and head of the Civil Consciousness NGO.

In the suit, Mirzoyan is seeking compensation for damages inflicted to his reputation, dignity and honor through libel.

The lawsuit is seemingly connected to a Facebook post made by Samsonyan regarding Mirzoyan’s birthday lunch at a Yerevan restaurant where the Speaker paid a 290,000 dram bill. Samsonyan, an outspoken critic of the government, lambasted Mirzoyan and said that he “couldn’t have allowed himself such luxuries prior to coming to power”.

Mirzoyan personally responded to the accusations, noting that he indeed paid the 290,000 dram bill at a lunch gathering on the occasion of his birthday. He said he will file a libel suit against Samsonyan for the accusations.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia 16:46, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2777 times
The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia

Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020 20:45, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2742 times
Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020

Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems 14:31, 12.21.2019
Viewed 2071 times
Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems

Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt 12:37, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2057 times
Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt

Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020 21:41, 12.19.2019
Viewed 1902 times
Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration