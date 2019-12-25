Speaker files defamation lawsuit against activist Narek Samsonyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan has filed a defamation lawsuit against Narek Samsonyan, an activist and head of the Civil Consciousness NGO.

In the suit, Mirzoyan is seeking compensation for damages inflicted to his reputation, dignity and honor through libel.

The lawsuit is seemingly connected to a Facebook post made by Samsonyan regarding Mirzoyan’s birthday lunch at a Yerevan restaurant where the Speaker paid a 290,000 dram bill. Samsonyan, an outspoken critic of the government, lambasted Mirzoyan and said that he “couldn’t have allowed himself such luxuries prior to coming to power”.

Mirzoyan personally responded to the accusations, noting that he indeed paid the 290,000 dram bill at a lunch gathering on the occasion of his birthday. He said he will file a libel suit against Samsonyan for the accusations.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan