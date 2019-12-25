Suspect in assaulting reporters surrenders to authorities

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. A 53 year old man from Hovtashen is suspected in assaulting a reporter who was visiting the village to cover a story regarding a fishery.

A reporter from Kentron TV filed a report to police Tuesday evening, claiming that in the afternoon of the same day they visited a fishery in Hovtashen together with a cameraman for journalistic activities, but as soon as they entered the facility they were manhandled by a group of people. The reporters’ equipment was subsequently damaged in the incident.

Police said around 22:40 on the same day the suspect behind the assault surrendered to a police station and confessed in a testimony in having obstructed the reporters.

