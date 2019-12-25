Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

Police Chief orders internal investigation into lawfulness of YSU Student Council head’s detention

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Acting Police Chief of Armenia Arman Sargsyan has ordered an internal investigation into the detention of Davit Apoyan, the President of the Student Council of the Yerevan State University.

Apoyan was handcuffed and taken into custody by police officers on December 24 when he was in his office at the YSU. He was taken to a police station and questioned as a witness in an ongoing investigation into a December 20 incident when shots were fired outside the university campus. He was released shortly afterwards. Apoyan has testified that he was not in the area where the incident had taken place on that day.

Police said the internal investigation has been ordered to determine whether officers acted lawfully or not while detaining Apoyan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




