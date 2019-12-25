Yerevan City Council session begins
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. 4th session of the 3rd sitting of the Yerevan City Council kicked off today.
14 issues are included in the session agenda.
The City Council will adopt a decision on approving Yerevan’s 2020 development program and budget.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 15:55 Armenia’s economic activity index grows by 7.5% in 11 months
- 15:40 Family of 4 found dead in Alaverdi home
- 15:22 2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist
- 15:05 President Sarkissian holds meeting with Speaker of Parliament
- 13:41 Military plane crashes in Iran
- 12:08 Speaker files defamation lawsuit against activist Narek Samsonyan
- 11:44 Suspect in assaulting reporters surrenders to authorities
- 11:36 Police Chief orders internal investigation into lawfulness of YSU Student Council head’s detention
- 11:21 IMF Executive Board concludes first review under Stand-By Arrangement for Armenia
- 11:03 Yerevan City Council session begins
- 10:08 Pope Francis delivers Christmas Eve Mass in Vatican
- 09:13 European Stocks - 24-12-19
- 09:12 US stocks - 24-12-19
- 09:12 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-12-19
- 09:11 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 24-12-19
- 09:10 Oil Prices Up - 24-12-19
- 12.24-21:06 Ivan Kuleba appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Armenia
- 12.24-19:11 President Sarkissian hosts children form bordering communities
- 12.24-17:40 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-12-19
- 12.24-17:39 Asian Stocks - 24-12-19
- 12.24-17:35 Government budget revenue projections outperformed by $185,000,000, says Pashinyan
- 12.24-16:18 Dilijan Medical Center re-opened after upgrade
- 12.24-15:24 PM Pashinyan receives newly-elected President of Football Federation of Armenia
- 12.24-15:13 NK conflict resolution among Russian foreign policy priorities, says ambassador
- 12.24-14:53 Russia plans to increase potential of 102nd military base stationed in Gyumri, Armenia
16:46, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2777 times The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia
20:45, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2742 times Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020
14:31, 12.21.2019
Viewed 2071 times Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems
12:37, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2057 times Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt
21:41, 12.19.2019
Viewed 1902 times Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020