Pope Francis delivers Christmas Eve Mass in Vatican

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Pope Francis delivered Christmas Eve Mass in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, BBC reported.

Pope Francis has ushered in Christmas by saying God loves everyone - "even the worst of us".

"You may have mistaken ideas, you may have made a complete mess of things... but the Lord continues to love you," the Argentine pontiff said.

Pope Francis will return to St Peter's Basilica later on Christmas Day to deliver the traditional papal message to the world.