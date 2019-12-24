Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

President Sarkissian hosts children form bordering communities

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Children from the communities of Lori Province and Gyumri city were hosted at the Presidential Palace of Armenia on December 24. ARMENPRESS reports President Sarkissian had invited the children to the Presidential Palace during his trips to Shirak and Lori Provinces in order they participate in the New Year festive event and they together celebrate the coming New Year.

Festive show was organized for the little guests. President Armen Sarkissian and his wife Nouneh Sarkissian welcomed the children and extended best wishes to them, after which they together lit the lights of the Christmas tree.

Added and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




