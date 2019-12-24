Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-12-19

YEREVAN, 24 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 december, USD exchange rate up by 0.83 drams to 479.15 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.49 drams to 530.66 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 7.72 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.80 drams to 619.45 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 87.22 drams to 22831.79 drams. Silver price вup by 5.69 drams to 267.66 drams. Platinum price down by 283.12 drams to 14111.01 drams.