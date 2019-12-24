Government budget revenue projections outperformed by $185,000,000, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. As of December 23, the government said it has outperformed budget projections for 2019 and had 185 million dollars more in tax revenues.

“As of the same day, 40 billion drams from the collected sum was spent on repaying VAT expired debits, i.e. the previously amassed debts to businesses were repaid”, PM Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

“This year, 150 billion drams was overall returned to businesses in terms of VAT. As far as the government budget over-performance, undoubtedly it is going to be a lot bigger with results of the entire year,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan