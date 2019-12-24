Dilijan Medical Center re-opened after upgrade

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Dilijan Medical Center was re-opened today after a complete overhaul and upgrade of medical equipment.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan attended the inauguration.

“We’ve done everything so that local residents won’t have to travel to Yerevan for medical reasons”, Dilijan MC Director Ruben Babakekhyan told reporters, noting that the hospital in Dilijan is equipped with the best medical devices.

He said there is also a helipad outside the building.

The 2,4 million dollar investment project on restoring and upgrading the hospital has been implemented by Harutyun Kushkyan, a former minister of healthcare.

