Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

Dilijan Medical Center re-opened after upgrade

Dilijan Medical Center re-opened after upgrade

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Dilijan Medical Center was re-opened today after a complete overhaul and upgrade of medical equipment.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan attended the inauguration.

“We’ve done everything so that local residents won’t have to travel to Yerevan for medical reasons”, Dilijan MC Director Ruben Babakekhyan told reporters, noting that the hospital in Dilijan is equipped with the best medical devices.

He said there is also a helipad outside the building.

The 2,4 million dollar investment project on restoring and upgrading the hospital has been implemented by Harutyun Kushkyan, a former minister of healthcare.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia 16:46, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2683 times
The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia

Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020 20:45, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2643 times
Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020

Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt 12:37, 12.20.2019
Viewed 1979 times
Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt

Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems 14:31, 12.21.2019
Viewed 1962 times
Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems

Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020 21:41, 12.19.2019
Viewed 1851 times
Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration