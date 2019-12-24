Russia plans to increase potential of 102nd military base stationed in Gyumri, Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. In the passing year security has been one of the most important directions in the relations between Armenia and Russia, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin told reporters, adding that 2019 was marked with the strengthening of the two countries’ security.

“In 2019 several actions were taken to raise the efficiency of combat preparedness of the 102nd Russian military base stationed in Gyumri. Here we recorded major success. We have plans to double the combat potential of the military base without the increase of number”, he said.

The Russian Ambassador informed that they also plan to carry out major works to develop the infrastructures of the military base. He added that contractors from Armenia will also be engaged in these works.

In 2019 Armenia’s and Russia’s relations in the military-technical field were also successfully developed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan