Armenia remains key, reliable partner for Russia – Ambassador Kopyrkin

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. 2019 was a dynamic year in terms of the development of the Armenian-Russian relations, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin told reporters, adding that this dynamics has been observed in various areas, especially in the political domain.

“This year was distinguished with the visit of Russian high-ranking officials to Armenia. As you know, the President, Prime Minister and Defense Minister of Russia visited Armenia. This shows that the two countries have a lot of issues to discuss, our relations are developing in various fields. We are united with common interests, and the most important is that it reflects the political will of the two sides aimed at not only maintaining, but also raising the current cooperation level”, the Ambassador said.

He highlighted the active partnership of Russia and Armenia in the integration platforms, such as the EAEU, CSTO, etc. The Ambassador said Russia highly appreciates Armenia’s 2019 chairmanship in the EAEU as serious steps were taken for raising the Union’s international reputation, establishing new ties.

“We highly value the partnership conducted by our countries in various international platforms, such as the UN, the Council of Europe, etc. The results of voting on key issues prove that Armenia remains a vital and reliable partner for us which we can rely on in difficult situations”, Ambassador Kopyrkin said.

He also highlighted the cooperation between Armenian and Russian specialists who are in Syria on a humanitarian mission.

