Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

Armenia remains key, reliable partner for Russia – Ambassador Kopyrkin

Armenia remains key, reliable partner for Russia – Ambassador Kopyrkin

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. 2019 was a dynamic year in terms of the development of the Armenian-Russian relations, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin told reporters, adding that this dynamics has been observed in various areas, especially in the political domain.

“This year was distinguished with the visit of Russian high-ranking officials to Armenia. As you know, the President, Prime Minister and Defense Minister of Russia visited Armenia. This shows that the two countries have a lot of issues to discuss, our relations are developing in various fields. We are united with common interests, and the most important is that it reflects the political will of the two sides aimed at not only maintaining, but also raising the current cooperation level”, the Ambassador said.

He highlighted the active partnership of Russia and Armenia in the integration platforms, such as the EAEU, CSTO, etc. The Ambassador said Russia highly appreciates Armenia’s 2019 chairmanship in the EAEU as serious steps were taken for raising the Union’s international reputation, establishing new ties.

“We highly value the partnership conducted by our countries in various international platforms, such as the UN, the Council of Europe, etc. The results of voting on key issues prove that Armenia remains a vital and reliable partner for us which we can rely on in difficult situations”, Ambassador Kopyrkin said.

He also highlighted the cooperation between Armenian and Russian specialists who are in Syria on a humanitarian mission.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia 16:46, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2683 times
The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia

Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020 20:45, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2643 times
Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020

Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt 12:37, 12.20.2019
Viewed 1979 times
Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt

Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems 14:31, 12.21.2019
Viewed 1962 times
Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems

Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020 21:41, 12.19.2019
Viewed 1851 times
Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration