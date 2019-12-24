Yerevan State University Student Council president detained

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The President of the Student Council of the Yerevan State University has been detained in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Footage online showed Davit Apoyan being taken out of the YSU building in handcuffs by officers.

According to YSU student center director Vahagn Varagyan, Apoyan is detained in connection with a December 20 incident when shots were fired outside the YSU building.

