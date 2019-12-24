Ambassador comments on issue of group of indicted ex-Armenian officials currently living in Russia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin commented on the issue of a group of former Armenian officials, who are currently charged under criminal cases and are in Russia.

The Ambassador said this is not a political, but a legal issue for him.

“I have already expressed my position on the matter. For me this issue is not political, but legal. And we should look at it from this point of view. There are respective legal tools, conventions and legislative norms of the two countries. There are professional specialists in the prosecutions of our countries who are in touch with one another regarding this issue. Let’s give them a chance to do that”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan