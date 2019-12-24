Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

Ambassador comments on issue of group of indicted ex-Armenian officials currently living in Russia

Ambassador comments on issue of group of indicted ex-Armenian officials currently living in Russia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin commented on the issue of a group of former Armenian officials, who are currently charged under criminal cases and are in Russia.

The Ambassador said this is not a political, but a legal issue for him.

“I have already expressed my position on the matter. For me this issue is not political, but legal. And we should look at it from this point of view. There are respective legal tools, conventions and legislative norms of the two countries. There are professional specialists in the prosecutions of our countries who are in touch with one another regarding this issue. Let’s give them a chance to do that”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia 16:46, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2683 times
The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia

Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020 20:45, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2643 times
Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020

Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt 12:37, 12.20.2019
Viewed 1979 times
Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt

Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems 14:31, 12.21.2019
Viewed 1962 times
Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems

Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020 21:41, 12.19.2019
Viewed 1851 times
Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration