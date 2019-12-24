Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

Public transport the biggest problem facing Yerevan - poll

Public transport the biggest problem facing Yerevan - poll

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. More than 40% of the citizens of Armenia mentioned the issue of the public transportation as the biggest problem facing Yerevan, according to the results of the recent poll conducted by GALLUP International Association.

“24.1% of the survey participants mentioned the problem of waste management, 9.2% - greenery, 8% - elevators, 6.7% - environmental problems, etc”,  GALLUP International Association’s Armenia full member MPG LLC Director Aram Navasardyan told reporters.

Asked how they will assess the changes in Yerevan in the past one year, 22% of the respondents said “fully positive”, 59.7% - “rather positive”, 8.7% - “rather negative”, and 3.8% - “negative”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




