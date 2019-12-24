Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

At least 26 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Indonesia

At least 26 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Indonesia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. At least 26 people have been killed in Indonesia after a bus plunged down a steep ravine and landed in a river.

Some 37 passengers, plus a driver, were onboard the bus in South Sumatra province when it plunged around 100m (328ft) on Monday night, BBC reported.

Authorities have deployed 120 rescue workers to help survivors and retrieve the dead.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

The accident happened at the Liku Lematang area at around 23:15 local time.

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia 16:46, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2683 times
The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia

Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020 20:45, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2643 times
Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020

Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt 12:37, 12.20.2019
Viewed 1979 times
Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt

Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems 14:31, 12.21.2019
Viewed 1962 times
Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems

Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020 21:41, 12.19.2019
Viewed 1851 times
Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration