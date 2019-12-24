At least 26 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Indonesia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. At least 26 people have been killed in Indonesia after a bus plunged down a steep ravine and landed in a river.

Some 37 passengers, plus a driver, were onboard the bus in South Sumatra province when it plunged around 100m (328ft) on Monday night, BBC reported.

Authorities have deployed 120 rescue workers to help survivors and retrieve the dead.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

The accident happened at the Liku Lematang area at around 23:15 local time.