PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan visits Mer Doon NGO in Etchmiadzin

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of the Armenian prime minister, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, visited on December 24 Mer Doon social NGO in Etchmiadzin, Mrs. Hakobyan’s Office told Armenpress.

Executive Director and Co-Founder of Mer Doon Tigranuhi Karapetyan accompanied Mrs. Anna Hakobyan during the tour in the organization. The PM’s spouse met with the girls living in the NGO, as well as the graduates. The girls introduced Anna Hakobyan on their daily activities, preferences, student life, dreams and goals.

“The face and moods of these girls show that they have really grown up in a family environment. You have done a great job. What you do is very important. If in the past you managed to do that job, integrate the girls and make them a full member of the society, now, I think, your work will become easier with the new government, and the girls in their turn will further benefit”, Anna Hakobyan said.

Tigranuhi Karapetyan said the biggest dream of Mer Doon’s girls has been to have an apartment.

“We had both good and bad days here, each child waited for getting an apartment, and today, it seems, this big dream is turning into a reality. Two of our graduates have already received a certificate for apartment”, she said.

At the end of the visit Mrs. Anna Hakobyan left a note at the Honorary Guest book.

The mission of Mer Doon NGO is to help orphaned and disadvantaged young women in Armenia break the cycle of dependency by providing education, job and vocational training, and a loving home environment. Its program saves girls (ages 18-24) from a life on the streets, as victims of poverty, neglect, prostitution, and trafficking by teaching leadership skills and self-sufficiency.

