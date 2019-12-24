Prosecutor rejects indictment of ex-Speaker, tasks additional probing

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The supervising prosecutor in the criminal case against former Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan and the former deputy chief of staff of parliament Arsen Babayan has rejected the indictment, the general prosecution told ARMENPRESS.

The supervising prosecutor has studied the criminal case that was probed by the Special Investigations Service and which was forwarded to the General Prosecution with an indictment; however the supervising prosecutor has “made a decision not to approve the indictment and return the criminal case for additional investigation”.

