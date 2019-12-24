Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

Brazil’s Bolsonaro hospitalized after fall at presidential residence

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro fell at his presidential residence in the capital Brasilia on Monday and was taken to a hospital for a scan, according to a statement, Reuters reports.

The scan found no evidence of any problems, the president’s office said in a statement.

Bolsonaro will remain in the armed forces’ hospital under observation for 6-12 hours, the statement said.




