Brazil’s Bolsonaro hospitalized after fall at presidential residence

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro fell at his presidential residence in the capital Brasilia on Monday and was taken to a hospital for a scan, according to a statement, Reuters reports.

The scan found no evidence of any problems, the president’s office said in a statement.

Bolsonaro will remain in the armed forces’ hospital under observation for 6-12 hours, the statement said.