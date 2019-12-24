Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-12-19

LONDON, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 December:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.84% to $1803.00, copper price up by 0.02% to $6186.00, lead price up by 0.36% to $1928.00, nickel price up by 1.28% to $14275.00, tin price stood at $17250.00, zinc price up by 0.86% to $2340.00, molybdenum price down by 0.32% to $20393.00, cobalt price stood at $33000.00.

