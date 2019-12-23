Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

Prosecutor's office files motion to remand Narek Sargsyan

Prosecutor's office files motion to remand Narek Sargsyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia filed a motion to the court to choose detention as a preventive measure for Narek Sargsyan, Head of the press service of the Prosecutor General’s office of Armenia Arevik Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS.

Former President Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew Narek Sargsyan was extradited from the Czech Republic to Armenia on December 21.

The criminal case against Narek Sargsyan was initiated on June 26, 2018 charged with obtaining, keeping, transporting and trading illegal weapons, armaments, explosive devices, as well as carrying out illegal movement and trade of narcotics.

Manhunt against Narek Sargsyan was announced on July 6, 2018 while starting from July 24 he had been internationally wanted.

He was discovered on December 6 in Prague.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia 16:46, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2683 times
The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia

Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020 20:45, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2643 times
Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020

Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt 12:37, 12.20.2019
Viewed 1979 times
Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt

Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems 14:31, 12.21.2019
Viewed 1962 times
Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems

Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020 21:41, 12.19.2019
Viewed 1851 times
Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration