Prosecutor's office files motion to remand Narek Sargsyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia filed a motion to the court to choose detention as a preventive measure for Narek Sargsyan, Head of the press service of the Prosecutor General’s office of Armenia Arevik Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS.

Former President Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew Narek Sargsyan was extradited from the Czech Republic to Armenia on December 21.

The criminal case against Narek Sargsyan was initiated on June 26, 2018 charged with obtaining, keeping, transporting and trading illegal weapons, armaments, explosive devices, as well as carrying out illegal movement and trade of narcotics.

Manhunt against Narek Sargsyan was announced on July 6, 2018 while starting from July 24 he had been internationally wanted.

He was discovered on December 6 in Prague.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan