Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-12-19

YEREVAN, 23 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 December, USD exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 478.32 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.61 drams to 530.17 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.68 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.33 drams to 622.25 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 33.95 drams to 22744.57 drams. Silver price up by 1.44 drams to 261.97 drams. Platinum price up by 45.24 drams to 14394.13 drams.