Armenian PR Association’s award 'Woman of The Year' handed over to Nouneh Sarkissian

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian PR Association’s award “Woman of The Year” has been handed over to spouse of the Armenian President Nouneh Sarkissian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Chairwoman of the Association Astghik Avetisyan congratulated Mrs. Sarkissian and handed over the symbolic statue and certificate to her.

At the meeting the chairwoman of the Association introduced their activities, as well as the award distribution process. She said according to the conducted research public appreciates the activity of the President’s wife, especially her constant attention to the disabled children and those suffering autism.

Mrs. Nouneh Sarkissian thanked for the award. She highlighted the activity of the Association and wished further success in their professional work.

“Armenian PR association” scientific-informational NGO was founded on 27th of March in 2006. The aim of organization is to prepare public relations specialists, who will be able to perform their functions accurately and competently.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




