Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

Etchmiatsin sends support funds to Diocese of Lebanon

Etchmiatsin sends support funds to Diocese of Lebanon

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin has donated 50,000 dollars in support funds to the Armenian Apostolic Diocese of Lebanon to “care for the needs of the Armenians of Lebanon during these difficult days”, the Armenian Church said in a statement.

The funds were transferred to the diocese at the instruction of Catholicos Garegin II.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia 16:46, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2683 times
The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia

Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020 20:45, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2643 times
Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020

Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt 12:37, 12.20.2019
Viewed 1979 times
Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt

Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems 14:31, 12.21.2019
Viewed 1962 times
Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems

Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020 21:41, 12.19.2019
Viewed 1851 times
Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration