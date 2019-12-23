Etchmiatsin sends support funds to Diocese of Lebanon

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin has donated 50,000 dollars in support funds to the Armenian Apostolic Diocese of Lebanon to “care for the needs of the Armenians of Lebanon during these difficult days”, the Armenian Church said in a statement.

The funds were transferred to the diocese at the instruction of Catholicos Garegin II.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan