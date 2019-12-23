Smart Solutions Center inaugurated at polytechnic university

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Smart Solutions Center was inaugurated today at the National Polytechnic University of Armenia.

The facility was opened at the initiative of the Union of Employers of Information and Communication Technologies and sponsored by VivaCell MTS.

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Harutyunyan and Minister of High Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan attended the inauguration.

“This project is one of the best circles of cooperation between employers and universities,” Harutyunyan said. “I think the opening of the center will be an additional encouragement for the higher education area-business cooperation. The opportunities that will be created here will also solve the issue of development of the research sector, which is among the government’s priorities. The employers and universities feel the labor market better”.

Arshakyan, in turn, said that global experience shows that cooperation with the private sector contributes to university programs being modern, and as a result the university education become competitive and develops.

The Smart Solutions enter is the educational sector of the big program, which represents two lecture rooms and three labs in areas of cybersecurity, microelectronics and The Internet of Things. Both master’s degree educational programs and training courses will be held at the center.

VivaCell CEO Ralph Yirikyan was also in attendance of the inauguration.

