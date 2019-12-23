Saudi Arabia sentences five to death over Jamal Khashoggi murder

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist and a Washington Post columnist who was allegedly killed and dismembered on October 2, 2018 in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey by men with ties to the Saudi government.

In a press conference reported by state media Monday, the prosecutor also said former royal court adviser Saud al-Qahtani was investigated but "no evidence" was found against him, CNN reported.

Ten defendants were release due to insufficient evidence, the prosecutor added.