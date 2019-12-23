Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

Armenia’s domestic tourism growth rate comprised 45.7% in January-September 2019

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. In January-September 2019 Armenia’s domestic tourism growth rate comprised 45.7%, according to the data of the National Statistical Committee.

In January-September 2018 domestic tourist visits were 964 thousand 656, whereas this number in the same period of 2019 was 1 million 405 thousand 398.

Most of the visits (1 million 29 thousand 712) are dedicated to leisure and entertainment. Then come the visits for business purposes, comprising 237 thousand 769. And the third place are the visits for treatment purposes – 49 thousand 85 people.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




