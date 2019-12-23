Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

At least 51 injured in 69 car crash in Virginia, US

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. A major highway pileup in York County, Virginia, Sunday morning resulted in at least 51 people injured and a sizable traffic snarl, NBC News reported.

The 69-vehicle wreck shut down traffic on Interstate 64 after a chain-reaction accident, according to the Virginia State Police. Though authorities are still investigating the cause of the collision, state police said there were fog and ice conditions on Queens Creek bridge when the accident occurred at about 7:51 a.m. local time.

The injuries range from minor to life threatening, police said. No fatalities were reported.




