Road condition

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on December 23, as of 08:30, roads are mainly passable in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that Vardenyats Pass is partly covered with clear ice.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of cars.

The ministry urges drivers to use winter tires.

Construction works are underway on Vanadzor-Alaverdi-Bagratashen highway as a result of which the highway is closed for trucks. Dilijan-Noyemberyan-Bagratashen highway serves as an alternative route.

