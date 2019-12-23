Road condition
09:31, 23 December, 2019
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on December 23, as of 08:30, roads are mainly passable in Armenia.
The ministry told Armenpress that Vardenyats Pass is partly covered with clear ice.
The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of cars.
The ministry urges drivers to use winter tires.
Construction works are underway on Vanadzor-Alaverdi-Bagratashen highway as a result of which the highway is closed for trucks. Dilijan-Noyemberyan-Bagratashen highway serves as an alternative route.
