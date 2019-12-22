ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency is presenting the most important and interesting events of the passing week.
Azerbaijani military targets Armenia civilian settlements in cross-border small arms shooting
U.S Department of State responds to recognition of Armenian Genocide by Senate
PM Pashinyan assesses Armenia’s chairmanship in EAEU bodies as productive
Dutch Senate ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA days after House of Representatives’ approval
President Sarkissian signs law on ratifying Armenia-China visa-free agreement
Number of Armenian citizens seeking asylum in EU states decreases
Wizz Air Hungarian low-cost airline enters into Armenia’s aviation market
EBRD Board of Directors approves Armenia’s candidacy for holding the annual meeting in Yerevan
Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems
Plane spotters catch Armenia’s future SU-30SMs performing test flight in Russia
PM Pashinyan chairs Cabinet meeting
PM awards group of NSS officers on their professional day
ARMENPRESS enters a new century: the news agency marks 101st anniversary of establishment
Domestic tourism grows in Armenia
Nearly 45 technological companies opened by Diaspora-Armenians in Armenia with tax privileges
Investigators press criminal charges against 3 suspects in illegal adoption probe
Putin award EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan with Order of Friendship
House of Representatives impeaches President Donald Trump
Statue of Hovhannes Tumanyan to be installed at park near Italian presidential palace
Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020