Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 December

ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency is presenting the most important and interesting events of the passing week.

 

 

Azerbaijani military targets Armenia civilian settlements in cross-border small arms shooting

 

 

U.S Department of State responds to recognition of Armenian Genocide by Senate

 

 

PM Pashinyan assesses Armenia’s chairmanship in EAEU bodies as productive

 

 

Dutch Senate ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA days after House of Representatives’ approval

 

 

President Sarkissian signs law on ratifying Armenia-China visa-free agreement

 

 

Number of Armenian citizens seeking asylum in EU states decreases

 

 

Wizz Air Hungarian low-cost airline enters into Armenia’s aviation market

 

 

EBRD Board of Directors approves Armenia’s candidacy for holding the annual meeting in Yerevan

 

 

Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems

 

 

Plane spotters catch Armenia’s future SU-30SMs performing test flight in Russia

 

 

PM Pashinyan chairs Cabinet meeting

 

 

PM awards group of NSS officers on their professional day

 

 

ARMENPRESS enters a new century: the news agency marks 101st anniversary of establishment

 

 

Domestic tourism grows in Armenia

 

 

Nearly 45 technological companies opened by Diaspora-Armenians in Armenia with tax privileges

 

 

Investigators press criminal charges against 3 suspects in illegal adoption probe

 

 

Putin award EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan with Order of Friendship

 

 

House of Representatives impeaches President Donald Trump

 

 

Statue of Hovhannes Tumanyan to be installed at park near Italian presidential palace

 

 

Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020

 

 




