Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime nearly 180 times in a week

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani troops violated the ceasefire regime nearly 180 times on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line in the period of November 15-21, during which over 1200 bullets were fired in the direction of Armenian border guards from different caliber weapons.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, the front line units of the Defense Army keep control of the situation and continue to take necessary measures for protecting their military positions.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan