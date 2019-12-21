Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 December

Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia have acquired modern Russian-produced Tor M2KM missile systems, ARMENPRESS reports Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“This was one of our key achievements of this year. I cannot say anything about the number, it’s a military secret”, Pashinyan wrote.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




