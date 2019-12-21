Armenian army should be among most intellectual ones – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan set a new task in front of the Armed Forces of Armenia, according to which the Armenian army should be among the most intellectual ones in the world, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said on December 21 during the solemn ceremony dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Vazgen Sargsyan Military University.

“We are familiar with some aspects of military life, we know the aspect of force, the aspect of psychology, but I want to emphasize throughout the entire life of humanity the military work has been and remains one of the most intellectual ones, if not the most intellectual. Since the first days of human history and so far security needs and the military have been the greatest drivers for the development of civilization”, Pashinyan said.

He added that numerous graduates of Vazgen Sargsyan Military University have past a glorious service in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia.

