European Stocks - 20-12-19
MOSCOW, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 20 December:
“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is up by 0.81% to 13318.90 points, French CAC 40 is up by 0.82% to 6021.53 points, British FTSE is up by 0.11% to 7582.48 points, and Russian RTSI is up by 0.28% to 1523.77 points.
