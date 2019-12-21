LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-12-19

LONDON, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 december:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1788.00, copper price stood at $6185.00, lead price stood at $1921.00, nickel price stood at $14095.00, tin price stood at $17250.00, zinc price stood at $2320.00, molybdenum price up by 0.32% to $20459.00, cobalt price stood at $33000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.