Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 December

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-12-19

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-12-19

LONDON, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 december:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1788.00, copper price stood at $6185.00, lead price stood at $1921.00, nickel price stood at $14095.00, tin price stood at $17250.00, zinc price stood at $2320.00, molybdenum price up by 0.32% to $20459.00, cobalt price stood at $33000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration