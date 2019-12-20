Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Shirak Province Tigran Petrosyan announced thanks to the months of efforts of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures, Shirak Governorate and other state bodies the entry regime to the territory nearby ancient Armenian capital city Ani will be facilitated from 2020, ARMENPRESS was informed from the website of Shirak Governorate.

As a result, Armenian citizens and tourists visiting Armenia will have the opportunity to enter the area more easily from the Armenian side.

Ani is a ruined medieval Armenian city now situated in Turkey's province of Kars, next to the closed border with Armenia. Between 961 and 1045, it was the capital of the Bagratid Armenian kingdom that covered much of present-day Armenia and eastern Turkey. Called the "City of 1001 Churches",Ani stood on various trade routes and its many religious buildings, palaces, and fortifications were amongst the most technically and artistically advanced structures in the world. At its height, Ani was one of the world's largest cities, with a possible population of circa 100,000.

